Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.44 million-$48.27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of REED traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,816. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 239.42% and a negative net margin of 27.36%.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

