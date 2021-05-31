Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.88.

Several research firms recently commented on REGI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.82. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.