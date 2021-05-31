Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 174,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,395. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a current ratio of 33.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,078,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $1,831,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 280,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

