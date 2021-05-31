Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crane Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Crane in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NYSE CR opened at $95.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

