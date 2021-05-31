Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.

REZI traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $29.90. 501,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,301. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

