Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 852 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Bank of The West increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 123,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

