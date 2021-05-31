Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 701 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $113.20. 7,104,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,863. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.