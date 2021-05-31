Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

VZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. 14,027,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,312,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

