Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 44.7% in May

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RTMVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.03 on Monday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.73%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

