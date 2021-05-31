Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. Strs Ohio increased its position in Rogers by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Rogers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rogers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $3,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $187.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.23. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $206.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,368. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROG. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

