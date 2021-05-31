Rossmore Private Capital Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $5.63 on Monday, reaching $625.22. 1,311,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,072,578. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.84 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $602.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.22, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $665.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,653 shares of company stock worth $77,798,067. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.