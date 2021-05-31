Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.56.

TSE RY opened at C$125.62 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$88.99 and a 1 year high of C$126.90. The firm has a market cap of C$179.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$111.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$677,114.03. Insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

