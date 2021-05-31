Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ROYMY. Peel Hunt upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

ROYMY opened at $16.42 on Friday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

