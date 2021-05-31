Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 236.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,315 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.02% of AdvanSix worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,542,000 after acquiring an additional 172,910 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ASIX stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $888.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASIX. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.