Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 63.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 659,473 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $44.13 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

