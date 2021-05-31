Royce & Associates LP Has $12.81 Million Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 352,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,273 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $12,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWH. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $10,974,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $3,264,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 117,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $5,105,677.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,635 shares of company stock valued at $300,333 and have sold 963,288 shares valued at $43,612,308. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

