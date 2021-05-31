Royce & Associates LP Has $16.15 Million Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 307.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298,129 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.25%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

