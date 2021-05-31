RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,049 shares in the company, valued at $461,529.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.