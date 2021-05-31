Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Down 45.1% in May

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the April 29th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFET. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group by 2,644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe-T Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe-T Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

SFET stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 160.56% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%.

Safe-T Group Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.