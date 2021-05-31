Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Sapphire (CURRENCY:SAPP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $110.92 million and approximately $78,480.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025701 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003161 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 555,719,405 coins and its circulating supply is 537,572,916 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com . Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sapphire

