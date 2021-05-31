Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $13.49 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,860,852 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.7% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,178,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,083. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.