Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,978,282 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,250,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.