Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 2,330,292 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,330,292 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.3% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,309,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,291,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

