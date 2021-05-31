Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 244,566 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 244,566 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.8% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 602,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,180,000 after buying an additional 282,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 333,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $154,466,000 after buying an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $472.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,641. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.33. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $281.91 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.