Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 498,594 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 90.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 498,594 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after buying an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $1,742,525.50. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,966. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

