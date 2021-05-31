Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,523,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

