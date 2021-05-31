Scotiabank Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$15.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.27.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.26. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.36 and a 1 year high of C$9.42.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

