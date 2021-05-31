Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 8,860 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $96.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NBIX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.