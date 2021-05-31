Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,184 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,832 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

