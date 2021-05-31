Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 349 ($4.56) price target on the stock.

SENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 349 ($4.56) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Monday, May 24th.

LON SENS opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Thursday. Sensyne Health has a fifty-two week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The stock has a market cap of £252.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

