Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

Shares of PTC opened at $134.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.21. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,023,232 over the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

