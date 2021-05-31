Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.15% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

HIBB opened at $84.76 on Monday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

