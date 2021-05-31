Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $1.33 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Futu by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $142.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17 and a beta of 1.26. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

