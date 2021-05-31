Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,995,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $535.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.65 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $540.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.28.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

