ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the April 29th total of 851,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 16.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $2.57 on Monday. ShiftPixy has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 1,269.97% and a negative net margin of 1,019.16%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIXY. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ShiftPixy by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ShiftPixy in the first quarter worth $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ShiftPixy in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ShiftPixy in the first quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

