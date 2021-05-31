ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.90. 373,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,103. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,634 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.