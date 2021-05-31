Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Increased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $1,242.87. 881,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,347. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,164.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,158.68. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $702.02 and a 12-month high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

