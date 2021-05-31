Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Rises By 73.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the April 29th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 282.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.