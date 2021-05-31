Short Interest in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Rises By 73.7%

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the April 29th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 282.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. China Pacific Insurance has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.15.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
