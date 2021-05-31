Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Increases By 68.3%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 68.3% from the April 29th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CIX stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. CompX International has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CompX International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

