Short Interest in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Rises By 57.8%

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the April 29th total of 912,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cyren by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyren by 423.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.46. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

