Short Interest in Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Grows By 81.4%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 798,400 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the April 29th total of 440,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,984.0 days.

ETTYF opened at $36.40 on Monday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

