Short Interest in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Increases By 40.8%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the April 29th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

GRBK opened at $23.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $545,766. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $32,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

