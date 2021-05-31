Short Interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Increases By 80.0%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:MNARF opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $13.54.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

