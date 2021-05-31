Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Declines By 51.5%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the April 29th total of 356,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,728.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF opened at $61.36 on Monday. Signify has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFFYF. ING Group raised Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Signify currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

