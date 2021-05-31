Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Decreases By 50.0%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VRUS opened at $0.14 on Monday. Verus International has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
Verus International Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.