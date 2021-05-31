Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Decreases By 50.0%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VRUS opened at $0.14 on Monday. Verus International has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

