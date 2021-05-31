Short Interest in Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Expands By 100.0%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZDPY opened at $0.61 on Monday. Zoned Properties has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Get Zoned Properties alerts:

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It primarily provides specialized real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry; and advisory services related to commercial properties.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.