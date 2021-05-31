Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €49.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($58.80).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ETR:SHL traded up €0.64 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €46.30 ($54.47). 274,194 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.