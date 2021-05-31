Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €49.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($58.80).

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHL. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ETR:SHL traded up €0.64 ($0.75) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €46.30 ($54.47). 274,194 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a fifty-two week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

