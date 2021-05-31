Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,553,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPD opened at $30.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

