SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SITIY opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. SITC International has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

