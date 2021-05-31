Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. The company had a trading volume of 713,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,346. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.